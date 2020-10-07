Muskogee County District Court 10.07.20

Marriage licenses
Bailey Lane Hampton, 23, and Stephanie Sueann Kinyon, 20, both of Haskell.
Mark Bryar Bush, 26, and Zoe Lynn DeCamp, 27, both of Fort Gibson.
Small claims
Action Loan LLC vs. Derrek Gage Shipley, $368, Nov. 6.
Kendra Hunter vs. Tim Hess, et al., $3,470.49, Nov. 6.
REI Holdings LLC, et al. vs. Amber Forrest, $6,324.81, Nov. 13.
Initial appearances
CABRERA, Ronald James. Sexual battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
DOVE, Anastasia Jewel. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 14.
JONES, Frank Edward. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 21.
Dismissals
COX, Daniel Lee. Unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts); second-degree burglary. Motions to revoke dismissed. Prosecutorial discretion.
HARJO, Michell Rae. Driving under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
CLAYBORN, Aaron. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. City arrest.
