Protective orders

Shelly Anne Stevenson vs. Anthony Leon Foster, Oct. 20.

Jimmy Allen Gray vs. Anthony Leon Foster, Oct. 20.

Civil suits

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Zach Peterson, petition for judgment, $1,030.

Cecilia Hornback, et al. vs. Bill Huggins, et al., quiet title.

Nancy Record aka Nancy Richerson, et al. vs. Jessica L. Sherman, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

Kendall Patterson, et al. vs. Phyllis Harp, et al., petition for agreement approval.

Eric Landaverde vs. City of Muskogee, petition for judgment, $3,145.

In re: Lester McKee aka Lester Whitehead, petition for expungement and sealing of records.

Small claims

Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Jaliqua Moore, et al., $310, Oct. 25.

Phil Wallace vs. Arvana Jarrad, replevin, Oct. 21.

Initial appearances

PEREZ, Brandon Ricardo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

RIGGIN, Derrick Shayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 21.

SHEARER, Elise Madison. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 9.

YOUNG, Scott Frederick. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 21.

Acceleration

PEREZ, Brandon Ricardo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Released on recognizance to attorney. Hearing Oct. 12.

Sentencing

COPPIN, Vincent Morgan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,050.

