Marriage license
Clint Evert Gardner, 39, of Salina, and LeAnna Jo Edmiston, 36, of Pryor.
Protective orders
Luann Stobaugh vs. Patti Lea Herndon, Oct 27.
Jamie Blackmon vs.:
• Ti'andra Mechelaine Porter, et al., Oct. 25.
• Telisa Porter aka Lisa Porter, et al., Oct. 25.
• Danetta Porter, Oct. 25.
Civil suits
In re: London Chance Cherry, petition for name change.
In re: City of Muskogee Police Chief, application to dispose of property, money, legal tender.
In re: Jason Terrell, lost title.
Discover Bank vs. Harold D. Mason, petition for judgment, $1,982.19.
In re: Joshua Powell, lost title.
Small claims
Jimmy L. Stinson vs. Michelle Nichols, et al., $1,060, Oct. 31.
Silver Oaks Apartments vs. Damen Thomas, et al., $1,423, Oct. 31.
Lilly B. Brewer vs. Lamon Lift, et al., $8,415, Oct. 31.
Melissa Foutch vs.:
• Darlene Rowan, $2,400, Oct. 28.
• Bryce Fishinghawk, $4,200, Oct. 28.
Initial appearances
BOSWELL, Seth Lane. Third-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 24.
CLARK Jr., Leon. First-degree arson, attempt to kill. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 24.
MABE, Brian Charles. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 21.
Sentencing
HENDERSON III, Lee Mac. Attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing officer. One two-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
WATSON, Adina Nichole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Five years suspended. Fined $250.
WHITE, Bruce Allen. First-degree rape (victim under age 14). 20 years with all but first five suspended.
DUI arrest
LOPEZ, Marina Dulce. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child neglect; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
