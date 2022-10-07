Gavel

Marriage license

Clint Evert Gardner, 39, of Salina, and LeAnna Jo Edmiston, 36, of Pryor.

Protective orders

Luann Stobaugh vs. Patti Lea Herndon, Oct 27.

Jamie Blackmon vs.:

• Ti'andra Mechelaine Porter, et al., Oct. 25.

• Telisa Porter aka Lisa Porter, et al., Oct. 25.

• Danetta Porter, Oct. 25.

Civil suits

In re: London Chance Cherry, petition for name change.

In re: City of Muskogee Police Chief, application to dispose of property, money, legal tender.

In re: Jason Terrell, lost title.

Discover Bank vs. Harold D. Mason, petition for judgment, $1,982.19.

In re: Joshua Powell, lost title.

Small claims

Jimmy L. Stinson vs. Michelle Nichols, et al., $1,060, Oct. 31.

Silver Oaks Apartments vs. Damen Thomas, et al., $1,423, Oct. 31.

Lilly B. Brewer vs. Lamon Lift, et al., $8,415, Oct. 31.

Melissa Foutch vs.:

• Darlene Rowan, $2,400, Oct. 28.

• Bryce Fishinghawk, $4,200, Oct. 28.

Initial appearances

BOSWELL, Seth Lane. Third-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 24.

CLARK Jr., Leon. First-degree arson, attempt to kill. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 24.

MABE, Brian Charles. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.

MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 21.

Sentencing

HENDERSON III, Lee Mac. Attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing officer. One two-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.

WATSON, Adina Nichole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Five years suspended. Fined $250.

WHITE, Bruce Allen. First-degree rape (victim under age 14). 20 years with all but first five suspended.

DUI arrest

LOPEZ, Marina Dulce. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child neglect; no valid driver's license. City arrest.

