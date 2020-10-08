Muskogee County District Court 10.08.20

Marriage licenses
Skyler Dell Perry, 20, and Christyn Paige Burson, 20, both of Welling.
Matthew Thomas Stilwell, 30, and Chelsea Marie Allen, 28, both of Muskogee.
Zachary Lee Swick, 26, and Kaysia Ashlyn Lamerson, 31, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robin Lewis, petition for judgment, $9,521.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammi Perry, petition for judgment, $5,555.
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. J.D. Lowrey, petition for judgment, $7,003.
Small claims
Jackson Triston Potts vs. Earldee Chandler, replevin, Oct. 30.
Initial appearances
BELL, Damarea Wayne aka BELL, Damar’ea Wayne. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; falsely personate another to create liability; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
LOVE, James David. Third-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 16.
Acceleration
RILEY, Teari Dawn. Child neglect. Bond $2,000. Hearing Oct 19.
Dismissals
BRUNER, Ashley Lynn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
CAWHORN, Caitlin Michelle. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
CHURCH, John Wayne. Driving under the influence of drugs, third and subsequent; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
DESHAZER, Madison Hope. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
GLASS, Jackie Lee. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; obstructing an officer; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
JOHNSON, Alexandria Marchella. Embezzlement. Lack of jurisdiction.
PIPKINS III, Orvie Neal. Child abuse by injury (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; second-degree burglary; grand larceny in house or vessel; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of firearm during commission of felony; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
STEWARD, Bryan. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
TILLERY, Johnathan Lee. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician (four counts); assault and/or battery on medical care provider; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
YOUNG, Ashley Leigh. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
ZIEGLER, Bryson Wayne. First-degree rape (under 14). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
BELL, Damarea Wayne aka BELL, Damar’ea Wayne. Third-degree burglary (two counts); possession of stolen vehicle (two counts); falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $14,000. Hearing Oct. 19.
LOVE, James David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 16.
DUI arrest
BYRD, Dalton J. Driving under the influence - alcohol and drugs. County arrest.
