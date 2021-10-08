Marriage licenses
Randy Leroy Byrd, 52, and Lori Michelle Boze, 40, both of Muskogee.
Jeremiah El Marquise Martin, 45, and Kendall L. Hylton, 43, both of Wagoner.
Donald Robert Simms, 56, and Jacqueline Rebecca Hinds, 51, both of Muskogee.
Michael David Hayes, 32, and Ruby Marie Durosette, 53, both of Muskogee.
Nolan Scott Wassom, 37, of Chouteau, and Kimberly Denise Condi, 38, of Wagoner.
Shelby E. Johnson III, 56, and Patty Ann Phillips, 54, both of McAlester.
Clint James Powell, 24, and Harlee Brooke Young, 21, both of Webbers Falls.
Jonah-Tyde Edward Cutbirth, 19, and Hailey Marie Fine, 18, both of Okay.
Steven Anthony Machado, 40, and Desiree Marie Newton, 40, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
James Tyler Poggenpohl vs. Chloe Lou Cox, Nov. 2.
Civil suits
Ronald Dale Holloway, et al. vs. Haskell Care Center, LLC, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Synchrony Bank vs. Matthew Moore, petition for judgment, $2,733.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs.:
• Eugena K. Atkinson, petition for judgment, $16,011.
• Daniel Estrada, petition for judgment, $878.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC vs. Kathryn Jefferies, petition for judgment, $1,134.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robin Rock, petition for judgment, $883.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Lacey Staton, petition for judgment, $1,352.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Heidi Ott, petition for judgment, $7,750.
Steve Terry vs. Saint Francis Health Systems Inc, et al., in excess of $10,000.
Saber Acceptance Company, LLC vs. Jacob G. Gage, petition for judgment, $8,104.
In re: Michell Nacole Narmore, petition for name change.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Felisia C. Bradford, petition for judgment, $6,884.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs, Thomas Coleman, et al., petition for judgment, $9,080.
Discover Bank vs. Larnnie Murphy, petition for judgment, $19,105.
In re: Charlotte Hazel Gene McWilliams, petition for name change.
In re: Carlos Matute, lost title.
Small claims
William Robert Poe II, et al. vs. Jane Doe, et al., $500, Oct 20.
Gary Jobe vs. Ron Ollerdisse, et al., $705, Oct. 25.
Aaron Scott Bonham vs. Donna Marie Bryant, replevin, Oct. 25.
Joe Aldridge vs. Jennifer Keylon, et al., $1,300, Oct. 25.
Initial appearance
MARSHALL, Paul Everett. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 22.
DUI arrest
WARD, Brian Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
