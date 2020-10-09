Muskogee County District Court 10.09.20

Marriage licenses
Jordan Eli Bowen, 26, and Jamie Suzanne Hill, 24, both of Muskogee.
Carlos Cordero Pena, 29, and Vera Crystal Diaz Gomez, 28, both of Tahlequah.
Jeffrey Dale Saddler, 58, and Mary Margarett Rippetoe, 55, both of Tahlequah.
Stephen Ray Murry, 58, and Kelly Lynn Williams, 44, both of Oktaha.
Joshua Ryan Killer, 30, and Tiffany Nicole Turner, 24, both of Tahlequah.
Civil suits
Unifund CCR LLC, vs. Gail Hansen, petition for judgment, $2,175.
Midland Credit Management vs. Joshua Anderson, petition for judgment, $875.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ryan Hatfield, petition for judgment, $4,569.
Bank of America, N.A., vs.:
• Heather Lee Drinan, petition for judgment, $2,729.
• Lewis A. Hawley, petition for judgment, $5,528.
• Mekeion A. Payne, petition for judgment, $8,340.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Danny Stevens, petition for judgment, $3,269.
Small claims
Floyd O. Bunch vs. Aaron Bunch, replevin, Nov. 13.
Initial appearances
NANCE, Levi Austin. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Oct. 23.
STANFORD, Marchello Deon. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 19.
Revocation
STANFORD, Marchello Deon. Falsely impersonate another to create liability; drive with license canceled, suspended, revoked; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond $2,500. Hearing Oct. 19.
Sentencings
JACKSON, Cordareau Nicario. Malicious injury to property. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
McBRIDE, Rocky Dale. Falsely impersonate another to create liability. Six years in prison. Fined $1,000.
