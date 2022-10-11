Protective orders
Janet L. Smith vs. Ronald David Smith, Nov. 2.
Lauren Taylor Martin, et al. vs. Steven Grant, Nov. 2.
Civil suit
Jonathan Marshall Heslar vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
Small claims
Sun Loan vs.:
• Danica Brooks, $1,633.20, Nov. 7.
• Brandy Girty, $2,139.60, Nov. 7.
• Melissa McNeil, $721.80, Nov. 7.
• Haley Roise, $1,120.90, Nov. 7.
• Mark Carney, $503, Nov. 7.
• George Daniels, $1,553.04, Nov. 7.
• Sandra Fraley, $480, Nov. 7.
• Shannon Knight, $2,081.04, Nov. 7.
• Timothy Martin, $1,128.41, Nov. 7.
• Elaine Orman, $850.20, Nov. 7.
• Daniel Owens, $1,256.27, Nov. 7.
• Caleb Thompson, $407, Nov. 7.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Justin Harris, $316, Nov. 18.
• Kelly Catron, $630, Nov. 18.
B&C Rental Properties vs. Ashley Cormier, et al., $919, Oct. 28.
Master Finance vs.:
• Shelly Ashley, $212, Nov. 18.
• Rosecelia Lewis, $656, Nov. 18.
• Sara Debord, $264, Nov. 18.
• Jennifer McMann, $368, Nov. 18.
• Jennifer Foster, $258, Nov. 18.
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs.:
• Courtney Bailey, et al., $900, Nov. 9.
• Kevin Echols, et al., $1,457.38, Nov. 9.
• Alexandria Guess, et al., $1,809.93, Nov. 9.
Fair Haven Manor vs. Frederick Alan Battle, $1,294, Nov. 7.
Initial appearances
LOPEZ, Marina Dulce. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving without valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
ROBY, Kelvin. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 25.
DUI arrests
CLOUD, Micah. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
HERNANDEZ, Dany Eduardo Gomez. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; transporting open container - beer; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. City arrest.
SHAW, Vickie Lynn. Aggravated driving under the influence; failure to maintain lane; failure to signal. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
THORNBURG, Ray Gene. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
VAUGHN, Michael Tyler. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting container of beer; unsafe lane use. County arrest.
