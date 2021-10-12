Civil suits
Cecelia Hornback, et al. vs. Eli L. Huggins, et al., quiet title.
Deborah Sellek vs. David Ray Bryant, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs.:
• Megan Miller, et al., $900, Nov. 1.
• Misty Coleman, et al., $265,, Nov. 1.
• Tiffany McNeal, et al., $208, Nov. 1.
• Sarah Bartholomew, et al., $900, Nov. 1.
• Ashley Yourker, et al., $943, Nov. 1.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Camille Sciscoe, et al., $816, Oct. 25.
Initial appearances
JOSEPH, Hulda. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
MOCK, Ryan Scott. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 25.
THORNBURG, Wesley. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving without valid driver's license. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 27.
Revocation
MOCK, Ryan Scott. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 25.
DUI arrests
BALLARD, Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container - beer. City arrest.
CARTER, Rider Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
CHAPMAN, Quadarius. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Rachel Beth. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; transporting open container - beer. City arrest.
ROUSEY, Jeremy Alan. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; speeding. City arrest.
WARD, Brian Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
