Marriage licenses
Earl Wayne Wilson, 31, and Lisa Elaine Briscoe, 42, both of Muskogee.
Ryan Wayne Gauntt, 35, and Lindsey Marie Alexander, 31, both of Muskogee.
Cory Kirkpatrick Nichols, 28, and Cassie Marie Rollins, 28, both of Haskell.
Matthew Salem English, 35, of Checotah, and Kayley Lynn Terapin, 28, of Tahlequah.
Dillon Jefferson Simpson, 29, and Bethany Jean Barnhart, 29, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Sheena Sunagoowie Hill, et al. vs. Samuel Lee Hill, Nov. 3.
Samantha Jo Rye, et al. vs. David Alan Rye, Nov. 3.
Rebekah Lynn Johnson, et al. vs. Matthew George Hayes, Nov. 3.
Cherl Ann Hopkins, et al. vs. Matthew G. Hayes, Nov. 3.
Civil suits
In re: Nizhoni Shavona Drew, petition for revision of birth certificate.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs.:
• Eugena K. Atkinson, petition for judgment, $16,011.61.
• Chris Marzano, petition for judgment, $2,075.18.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs.:
• Brody Forbes, petition for judgment, $7,819.91.
• Jeff Hardy, petition for judgment, $841.45.
• Nikholas Allen, petition for judgment, $2,996.
• Sandy Thompson, petition for judgment, $2,973.58.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sherri Wright, $1,117.22.
NCB Management Services, Inc. vs. Michael Kennedy, petition for judgment, $8,379.65.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs.:
• Anthony Reasor, petition for judgment, $1,975.82.
• Dustin L. Campbell, petition for judgment, $1,251.95.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Leslie A. McGlothin, petition for judgment, $6,478.67.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Jermaine D. Jordan, petition for judgment, $3,635.04.
• Rick D. Caswell, petition for judgment, $13,937.42.
Small claims
Megan Collins vs. Michelle Belyeu, $550, Nov. 7.
Initial appearances
HUCKABEE III, Leslie Brian. Child sexual abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
McLAMORE, Robert. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
NARVAIZ, Gena. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
PERRY, Misty Dawn. First-degree murder. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 27.
TERRY, Joshua William. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
TITUS, Justin Dale. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; obstructing officer; resisting arrest. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
WILLIAMS, Daryl Devon. Feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
