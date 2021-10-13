Civil suits
In re: Jeffrey Kirby, lost title.
In re: Charles Thompson Jr., lost title.
In re: Zachariah Steven Bell, lost title.
Small claims
WB3 Rentals vs. Kenneth Bryan Fisher, et al., $2,284, Nov. 1.
Initial appearances
CHAPMAN, Quadarius Deshun aka GUEST, Joshua aka CHAPMAN, Quadarius Deshaun. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 27.
JOHNSON, Rachel Beth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
RICHARDSON, Kerry Cohee. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 27.
SMITH, Noah Tomas. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 27.
Dismissals
CARTER, Michael Lee. Domestic abuse - assault & battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call. Request of complaining witness.
DRAPER, Rufus. Defrauding an innkeeper. Best interest of justice.
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
JONES, Mariesha. First-degree burglary. No complaining witness.
ONEBEAR, Ezzard Charles. Second-degree murder. Lack of jurisdiction.
RECTOR, Michael Louis. First-degree burglary (two counts); feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse — assault & battery; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts); domestic assault & battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
SMITH, Casey Jean. Larceny from the house; larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
JOHNSON, Laura Marie. Driving under the influence, second offense in 10 years; fail to maintain lane.
