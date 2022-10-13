Divorce decrees
Brian Ray McVay vs. Elizabeth McVay, incompatibility.
Jessica Lynn Green vs. James Riley Green, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Kayla Ann Clark vs. Zachary David Walker, Nov. 10.
Civil suits
In re: Western Collection LLC, lost title.
In re: Eduardo Garcia, lost title.
In re: Kilpatricks Wrecker, lost title.
In re: Barry Bolles, et al., lost title.
In re: Beth A. Brown, lost title.
In re: Delbert Hardison, lost title.
In re: Robert Melton, lost title.
In re: Wesley R. Ledbetter, et al., Family Revocable Living Trust, lost titles.
In re: Caleb E. Hoch, lost title.
Small claims
Sun Loan vs. Vacie Chatman, $1,436.36, Nov. 7.
GMCF vs. Latosha McAteer, Nov. 9.
Initial appearances
ASHWOOD, Daniel Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
COLLINS, Keith Allen. Third-degree burglary; protective order violation (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; stalking; threaten to perform act of violation; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $35,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 21.
GOMEZ-HERNANDEZ, Dany Eduardo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
McLAMORE, Robert Michael Sean. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Oct. 26.
THORNBURG, Ray Gene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
VAUGHN, Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
Acceleration
COLLINS, Keith Allen. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $10,000. Hearing Oct. 21.
Revocations
GARCIA, Enrique. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer; reckless driving; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked (two counts); possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; failure to wear seat belt. Bond $600. Hearing Nov. 9.
HEYDORN, Misty Lynn. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 21.
DUI arrest
VANGORDEN, Dakota. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; child endangerment. City arrest.
