Muskogee County District Court 10.14.20

Marriage licenses
Edwin Earl Chase III, 22, and Taylor Marie Davis, 20, both of Newport News, Virginia.
Wesley Andrew Brown, 20, and Peyton Drew Thomas, 22, both of Webbers Falls.
Zachery Stephen Holley, 25, and Rachel Elizabeth Bell, 24, both of Muskogee.
Kyle Grady Brown, 33, of Fort Gibson and Amy Elaine Nicole Parker, 32, of Coweta.
Small claims
Fair Haven Manor vs:
• Ronald James Cabrera,. Forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 2.
• Nicole Michelle Lovi Birdsell, $795, Nov. 2.
Commerce Finance vs. Misty Dawn Baker, $440, Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.