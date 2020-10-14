Muskogee County District Court 10.14.20

Marriage licenses

Edwin Earl Chase III, 22, and Taylor Marie Davis, 20, both of Newport News, Virginia.

Wesley Andrew Brown, 20, and Peyton Drew Thomas, 22, both of Webbers Falls.

Zachery Stephen Holley, 25, and Rachel Elizabeth Bell, 24, both of Muskogee.

Kyle Grady Brown, 33, of Fort Gibson and Amy Elaine Nicole Parker, 32, of Coweta.

Small claims

Fair Haven Manor vs:

• Ronald James Cabrera,. Forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 2.

• Nicole Michelle Lovi Birdsell, $795, Nov. 2.

Commerce Finance vs. Misty Dawn Baker, $440, Nov. 13.

