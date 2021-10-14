Small claims
3 Forks Properties, LLC vs.:
• Michael Weaver, $1,430, Nov. 3.
• Tracy Thompson, $1,500, Nov. 3.
Initial appearances
BALLARD, Joseph aka BARRARD, Joseph aka BALLARD, Josheph. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
CARTER, Rider Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
ROUSEY, Jeremy Alan aka ROUSEY, Jeremy Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
SIMPSON, Shabrone Tyrone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
WARD, Brian Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
Dismissals
BEILHARTZ, Tylar. Robbery with a weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Lack of jurisdiction.
PLUMMER, Kellie Danielle. Possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
WHEAT, Brandon Adam. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 25.
Sentencings
LYDAY Jr., Anthony Wayne. Stalking in violation of court order. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
ROREX, Stephany Leigh. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (three counts); assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician; threaten to perform act of violence. Three five-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
WISEMAN, Billy Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Five years in prison. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
NEVES, Joseph Ryan. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
