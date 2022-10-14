Marriage licenses
Braxton Lee Brand, 24, and Minnie Amarea Thompson, 24, both of Muskogee.
Steven James Cook, 41, and Chelsey Dawn Deon Coleman-Tye, 38, both of Oktaha.
Kyle Taylor Bedford, 25, and Delaney Nichole Brewster, 23, both of Haskell.
Austin Blake Davis, 24, and Emily Rea Hall, 20, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Wade Glover, 24, and Randa Payge Watkins, 25, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
John Carlton Smith, et al. vs. Joey Leon Whorton, Nov. 10.
Wanda Lee Thomas vs. Troy Wesley Glenn Thomas, Oct. 27.
Civil suits
Linda Kay Spears vs. heirs of Bertie Joe Owens, et al., quiet title.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Edgar Zamora, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
National College Student Loan vs. Kathern Smith, petition for judgment, $2,532.31.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Randy Warren, petition for judgment, $5,979.11.
UHFG I LLC vs. Ashlyn Hutchinson, petition fo judgment, $2,603.04.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Chance Prock, petition for judgment, $1,272.04.
• Pam McVey, petition for judgment, $1,770.48.
Resurgent Receivables LLC vs. John Ross, petition for judgment, $2,461.27.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Angela Jones, $472, Nov. 14.
• James Evans, $1,780, Nov. 14.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Jaelyn Smith, $446, Nov. 14.
• Johnathon Hummingbird, $373, Nov. 14.
• Frank Dillon, $499, Nov. 14.
Thomas Moore vs. Mary Ellen Moore, $400, Nov. 18.
Initial appearances
BURCHETTE, Bradley Christopher. Larceny of automobile, airplane or other motor vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $12,000. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
GARCIA-CHAVEZ, Enrique aka GARCIA, Enrique. Running a roadblock (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled substance (marijuana); speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
JANWAY-ROBISON, Marianne Celine. Larceny of automobile, airplane or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
PERRY, Colton Younger. First-degree murder - deliberate intent. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
THOMAS, Troy Wesley Glenn. First-degree robbery, aggravated assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Sounding Oct. 28.
VANGORDON, Dakota. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
DUI arrest
MATHIS, Donica Lynn. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container; fail to maintain lane. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
