Muskogee County District Court 10.15.20

Marriage licenses
Kasey Keith Gritts, 23. and Haley Marie Baldridge, 23, both of Muskogee.
Megan Renee Williams, 42, and Lauran Davette Berryhill, 40, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
CHANDLER Jr., Elijah Lee. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
LANDRUM, Terry Duane. Third-degree burglary, possession of stolen vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
NELSON, R'Monte Deshawn. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without valid driver's license. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
