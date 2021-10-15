Marriage licenses
Buddy Gene Rector, 67, and Patricia Carol Prater, 73, both of Muskogee.
Dylan Wade Chastain, 30, and Mekayla Ann Freeman, 29, both of Muskogee.
Elroy Youngblood Jr., 34, and CaSandra Faye Logan, 33, both of Muskogee.
Mathew Roy McCrery, 28, and Maranda Lynn Adney, 28, both of Muskogee.
Wyatt Scott Abbott, 25, and Josie Nicole Arney, 23, both of Fort Gibson.
Wyatt Allen O'Neal, 25, and Jade Evyn Kuykendall, 20, both of Muskogee.
Spencer Lee Munson, 24, and Jessica Marie White, 20, both of Muskogee.
Jimmy Lee Fleetwood, 37, and Shiloh Sue Hughes, 37, both of Muskogee.
Michael Brian Webb, 46, and Frances Leann Surber, 31, both of Broken Arrow.
Initial appearances
BRILLHART, Joel Don. First-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; possession of controlled substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 29.
HILLSBERRY, Bryan Rex. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Oct. 29.
Dismissals
ALVAREZ Jr., Alberto. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; malicious injury to property over $1,000; trespassing after being forbidden. Lack of jurisdiction.
McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor. Assault and/or assault and battery with a deadly weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
WATKINS, Ronald Dean. Trafficking in illegal drugs; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal; driving without valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
MORRIS, Marquis. Knowingly concealing stolen property; false declaration of ownership in pawn; delivery of controlled within 2,000 feet park or school; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (four counts); possession of controlled substance (three counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of firearm while committing felony. Held without bong. Hearing Oct. 20.
DUI arrest
CLARK, Joshua Richard. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
