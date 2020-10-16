Muskogee County District Court 10.16.20

Marriage licenses
Justin Allen Middleton, 27, and Jessica Layne Wheeler, 24, both of Muskogee.
Billy Franklin Leebrick Jr., 23, and Dynasty Lashae Craig, 21, both of Muskogee.
Darryl Wayne Butler, 51, and Carla Beth Neale, 50, both of Taft.
Adam Paul McGee, 36, and Katie Sue Page, 36, both of Muskogee.
Devin Alejandro Bernal, 28, and Margret Grace Davenport, 23, both of Muskogee.
Laurence Dean McGowan, 73, and Rachel Lavonne Van Beek, 74, both of Gore.
Small claims
Guard Dogs MC, et al. vs. Melvin Francis, et al., replevin, Nov. 4.
Mark Osko vs. Nate Cannon, et al., $1,540, Nov. 18.
WX Group 88 LLC vs. Dusty Parker, $540, Nov. 2
Master Finance vs.:
• Rebecca McBride, $560, Nov. 18.
• Lynn McBride, $1,230, Nov. 18.
• Deary Hill, $192, Nov. 18.
• Barbara Adams, $225, Nov. 18.
• Deborah Adams, $212, Nov. 18.
Initial appearances
BORDEN, Keycia Danielle aka OXENDINE, Keycia Danielle. Possession of stolen vehicle; resisting an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 29.
GARDNER II, Antonio Damon. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $250,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
REED, Terrence Duane. Larceny from building; unauthorized use of credit/debit card. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Oct. 29.
SALAZAR, Elijah Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; obstructing officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 30.
SAMPSON, Larry Lee. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 29.
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Hearing Oct. 22.
WAHNEE, Hannah. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 30.
Revocations
GARDNER II, Antonio Damon. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 2.
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Child neglect (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance (four counts); unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); endeavoring/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Hearing Oct. 22.
