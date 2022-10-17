Marriage licenses
Gabriel Robert Battles, 18, and Gracie Renee Watson, 18, both of Council Hill.
Jordan Skyler Koster, 20, of Claremore, and Sierra Dai Lacey, 20, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Christopher Cade Richards vs. Cherry Nguyen, Nov. 15.
Thomas Grant Reynolds vs. Quinton Jones, Nov. 8.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs. Billy L. Owens, petition for judgment, $4,175.45.
Synchrony Bank vs. Deborah L. Mitchell, petition for judgment, $4,429.25.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Maurice L. James, et al., $829, Oct. 28.
Surety Apartments vs. Kyle Kuykendall, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 9.
Cope Properties vs.:
• Charlie Carter, et al., $1,985, Nov. 9.
• Vanessa Kelpsas, $147, Nov. 9.
Port City Acres vs. Kenyona Barnes, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 31.
GMCF vs. Zhane Ashley, $2,221, Oct. 31.
Total Management, LLC vs. Sherry Gardenhire, $448, Nov. 9.
Jeff Henderson, et al. vs. Ashley Darlene Smith, $2,188, Nov. 9.
Initial appearances
FRAZIER, April Lynn. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Nov. 4.
RICHARDS, Christopher Cade. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 31.
Acceleration
FRAZIER, April Lynn. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 4.
Revocation
JONES, Quinton Scott. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamped affixed. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 24.
DUI arrests
ADREON, Courtney. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage or beer. County arrest.
FLORES, Jose. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
ISHMAN, Lamar. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
MANIGAULT, Darryl E. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
REE, Cody Michael. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container — beer. speeding. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
SHRUM, Rickey Eugene. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Unspecified agency.
TONEY, Taylor Jay. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession marijuana. City arrest.
WEIDLER, Genieva. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WILLIAMS, Desmond. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
