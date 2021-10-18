Marriage licenses
Braden Andrew Carr, 30, and Taylor Grace Nail, 28, both of Muskogee.
Brad Allen Casey, 45, and Eileen Marie Ward, 31, both of Morris.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Lisa Lolles, $1,438, Nov. 19.
• Chans Anson, $419, Nov. 19.
• Kailey Stevens, $430, Nov. 19.
• Vanessa Fajardo, $1,017, Nov. 19.
• Shawna Ford, $493, Nov. 19.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Courtney Whittle, $748, Nov. 19.
• Laura Johnson, $625, Nov. 19.
• Wesley Petterson, $677, Nov. 19.
• Chans Anson, $458, Nov. 19.
Greg Winter vs. Jason Lightle, $2,600, Nov. 17.
Initial appearance
CROWSON, Gabrielle Michelle. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
Revocations
BUTLER Jr., Earl Wayne aka NICHOLS Jr., Earl Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 27.
LUCAS, Prentiss Khalil. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; child neglect; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing Oct. 27.
ZIMMERMAN, Jeremy D. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
DUI arrests
GREENWOOD, Kendel Jane. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
LOGAN, Trevonta Darnell. Driving or actual physical control of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; no insurance; speeding. City arrest.
VANN, Julian Jerrod. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying weapons under the influence. City arrest.
VANSCHUYVER, Stephanie Roseann. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WHITTIKER, Mendy Deann. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possess marijuana. City arrest.
