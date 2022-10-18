Civil suits
In re: Regina Richard Brown, lost title.
In re: Aaron Kimball, lost title.
In re: Billy Ray Smith, Jr., lost title.
In re: Willie H. Joe, lost title.
In re: Jimmy Ray Lee, lost title.
In re: Dale Nault, lost titles.
Precious Lorine Hembry vs. Larry Edwards, et al., petition to expunge record.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB dba Christiana Trust vs. Robert Edward Owle Sr., et al., foreclosure.
Initial appearances
ADREON, Courtney Nicole. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
FRAZIER, April Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of stolen copper; petit larceny; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 27.
HERAS, Marcos Ernesto. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony; resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
JONES, Quinton Scott aka SAVAGE. First-degree burglary; assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; obstructing officer. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Oct. 24.
MANIGAULT, Darryl Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
POINTS, Gregory Allen. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
THOMAS, Troy Wesley Glenn. First-degree robbery; aggravated assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
WILLIAMS, Desmond Jerel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
Acceleration
FRAZIER, April Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 27.
Revocation
JONES, Quinton Scott aka SAVAGE. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed. Bond $3,000. Hearing Oct. 24.
DUI arrest
WILLIAMS, Desmond. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
