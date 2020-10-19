Muskogee County District Court 10.19.20

Marriage licenses
Kolby Alexander Martin, 21, and Shelby LeeAnn Gifford, 19, both of Fort Gibson.
Brandon Lee Stepp, 28, and Connie Jean Bower, 33, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, et al. vs. Billy Don Hiatt, et al., foreclosure.
Marvin M. Winters vs. CDN Logistics, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Spencer R. Sanders Sr., petition for judgment, $10,137.
• Michelle Helsley, petition for judgment, $22,713.
• Jeremy D. Garvin, petition for judgment, $6,550.
• Tyler G. Jacobs, petition for judgment, $1,875.
• Janice C. Benson, petition for judgment, $3,272.
• James E. Hicks, petition for judgment, $8,909.
Crown Asset Management, LLC, et al., vs. Luke Ottenbacher, petition for judgment, $2,097.
Portfolio Recover Associates, LLC, vs.:
• Cherise Simmons, petition for judgment, $3,157.
• Brian Lewis, petition for judgment, $2,044.
Conn Appliances, Inc., vs. Michael Gould, petition for judgment, $2,491.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC, vs. Misty Vanworth, petition for judgment, $5,019.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, vs. Camilo Z. Quiroz, petition for judgment, $4,987.
Small claims
Z&J Enterprises LLC vs. Angela Benevidez, et al., $1,300, Nov. 2.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Justin Jones, $1,217, Dec. 4.
• Thomas Jones, $1,134, Dec. 4.
• Ryan Boswell, $1,424, Dec. 4.
• Treylinda Cope, $2,004, Dec. 4.
• Phelecia Myers Kirby, $1,185, Dec. 4.
WB3 Rentals LLC, vs. Dillon Mowrey-Heath, $460, Nov. 2.
Atlas Property Management, et al. vs.:
• Alicia Logan, $1,518, Nov. 9.
• Steven Avery Fewell Jr., $759, Nov. 9.
• Michael Jefferson, $621, Nov. 9.
• Sheila Ellis, $589, Nov. 9.
Teresa Kay Miller vs. Jeffrey Michael Miller, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 2.
Initial appearances
WILLIAMS, Eric Justin aka CLOPTON, Eric. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 2.
WILSON, Jeffrey Wayne. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 2.
Dismissal
RALPH, Mark Allen. Sexual battery; kidnapping; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
THOMPSON, David Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer. County arrest.
