Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs.:
• Gavin Jernigan, et al., $619, Nov. 8.
• Brian Smith, $569, Nov. 8.
• Timothy Wright, et al., $569, Nov. 8.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs.:
• David G. Hood, et al., $569, Nov. 8.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs.:
• Alexis N. Odom, et al., $724, Nov. 8.
• Stephanie A. Hogle, et al., $811, Nov. 8.
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs.:
• Willie Logan, et al., $369, Nov. 8.
• William W. Todd, $2,157, Nov. 8.
Firstar Bank vs. Danny Alan Jameson, et al., $1,123, Nov. 19.
Francisco Plasencia vs. James Poff, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 3.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Christopher John. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket Nov. 2.
BUTLER Jr., Earl Wayne aka NICHOLS Jr., Earl Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 27.
CLARK, Joshua Richard. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket Nov. 30.
LOGAN, Travontae Darnell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
REDO Jr., Victor Cottrell. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 29.
VANN, Julian Jerrod. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
Revocations
BUTLER Jr., Earl Wayne aka NICHOLS Jr., Earl Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,500. Hearing Oct. 27.
REDO Jr., Victor Cottrell. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; battery/assault and battery on police officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; interference with emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 29.
