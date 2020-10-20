Muskogee County District Court 10.20.20

Marriage licenses
Michael Shawn Mullins, 35, and Ariel Lynn Soukkaseum, 25, both of Muskogee.
Ronnie-Jade Devin Wofford, 26, and Kristi Jean Milligan, 24, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Tyler Riggs, et al., $967, Nov. 9.
Melisa Robinson dba Oktaha Mobile Home Community vs.:
• Christopher Hall, et al., $2,266, Nov. 20.
• Jacob Slay, et al., $1,709, Nov. 20.
Mike Robinson, et al. vs. Floyd G. Halderman Jr., $2,015, Nov. 20.
Initial appearances
HAMILTON, Benny Joe. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
LEE, Darius. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
MILLER, Jeffery Michael. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
WARRIOR, Jason Jamar. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
WILLIAMS, Jessica Miranda aka WILLIAMS, Jessica. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 3.
Dismissals
BURKS, Ashley Nicole. Conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
CRAWFORD, Julian Robert. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
EDWARDS Jr., Earnest Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
JONES, Tyler James. Child abuse by injury (two counts); domestic abuse — assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
PERKINS, Courtney Suzanne. Enabling child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
TILLERY, Megan Leanne. Enabling child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
TOWNSLEY, Joshua Tyler. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
MACK, Alton Scott. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
BRANNON, Stacey Randolf. Driving under the influence of alcohol; drives on left side of roadway; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
