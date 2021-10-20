Marriage licenses
Derek Gene Hake, 55, and Gail Joanne Parson, 66, both of Muskogee.
Cody Lee Laymon, 28, and Tsinia Morgan Nicole Hunter, 28, both of Tulsa.
Evan Wayne Prater, 21, and Ashley Michelle Romans, 21, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Jeffery Brewer, et al., lost title.
In re: Robert Karr, lost title.
In re: Donny Ray Wallis, lost title.
In re: Billey Brown, lost title.
In re: Hugh Bowen, lost title.
Small claims
Elizabeth Leader vs. James Gillean, et al., dba 6 Shooters Auto Repair, $2,000, Nov. 19.
Eric Rodgers vs. Michael Hess, $529, Nov. 5.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Latiana. Uttering forged instrument. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 3.
PIPPIN, Roger Paul aka ROGERS, Troy Gene aka PIPPIN, Roger. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
WHITE, Katisha Louise. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Oct. 29.
Acceleration
WHITE, Katisha Louise. Child neglect; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 29.
Dismissals
DREW, James Wiley. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Victim/witness not cooperative.
GILBERT Jr., Moses Elijah. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; removing proper or affixing improper license plate. Defendant deceased.
PATTERSON, James Walter. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Complaining witness failed to appear.
THOMPSON, John Jamil Morrell aka THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell. Aggravated assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Complaining witness failed to appear.
DUI arrest
WHITE, Katisha L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; child neglect; unauthorized use of vehicle. City arrest.
