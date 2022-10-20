Marriage licenses
Steven Paul Nason, 43, and Regina Maria Smith, 43, both of Muskogee.
Nolan Francisco Thomas, 24, and Samantha Nicole Moore, 23, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Pamela G. Ashley, et al., $400, Nov. 7.
• James Wilson, $805, Nov. 7.
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Mario G. Clement, et al., $1,222.17, Nov. 7.
Green Country Village (MHA) vs.:
• Lindsey Hayes, $234.55, Nov. 14.
• Tonya Jackson, $170, Nov. 14.
• Cyndal Hall, $252.63, Nov. 14.
Ray Welch vs. Melissa Henry, $1,100, Nov. 7.
GMCF vs.:
• Wilma McDaniel, $267, Nov. 9.
• Felicia Pepiakitah, $635, Nov. 9.
• Joel Henry, $563, Nov. 9.
• Rashonda Jackson, $575, Nov. 9.
• Jeanette Hill, $259, Nov. 9.
• Triirmain Bates, $169, Nov. 9.
• Lynn Dorsel, $976, Nov. 9.
• Wei Lin, $100, Nov. 9.
• Yu Chen, $100, Nov. 9.
• Ting Ting Chen, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 9.
• Lesley Stevens, et al., $1,190, Nov. 9.
Port City Acres (MHA) vs.:
• Darren Hannah, $106, Nov. 14.
• Brenda Regan, $726, Nov. 14.
Honor Heights Towers (MHA) vs.:
• Lonnie Eubanks, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 18.
• Silas Webster, et al., $275, Nov. 18.
• Dorothy Phillips, et al., $275, Nov. 18.
• Cara Perkins, et al., $734, Nov. 18.
• Brian Johnston, et al., $961, Nov. 18.
• Linda Henson, et al., $320, Nov. 18.
• Mona Dyches, $838.34, Nov. 18.
• Sheila Davis, et al., $193.50, Nov. 18.
• Virginia Davidson, et al., $464, Nov. 18.
Initial appearances
ISHMAN, Lamar Reid. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving without headlights. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
KIDD, Ronnie Dean. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 28.
SHRUM, Rickey Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
TONEY, Taylor Jay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
VASQUEZ-FLORES, Juan Manuel. Aggraveted driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
WEIDLER, Genievia Elizabeth Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition Dec. 6.
Acceleration
KIDD, Ronnie Dean. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 28.
Revocation
McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor. First-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond same. Hearing Oct. 28.
Sentencing
CHANDLER Jr., Elijah Lee. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Seven years in prison with all but first year suspended. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.