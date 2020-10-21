Muskogee County District Court 10.21.20

Marriage license
Hunter Chet Munsell, 26, and Cheyenne Rae McGuire, 26, both of Webbers Falls.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• Brandon Nichols, petition for judgment, $2,589.
• Britnie Hummer, petition for judgment, $1,065.
• Joevaghn W. Ross, petition for judgment, $4,267.
• Daniel Hamm, petition for judgment, $2,771.
• Tashanda Nichelle, petition for judgment, $2,763.
• Steven Girard, petition for judgment, $11,704.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs.:
• Bobbie J. Mealer, petition for judgment, $718.
• Amanda G. Smith, petition for judgment, $1,912.
• Kelly R. Crittenden, petition for judgment, $10,782.
Small claims
South 25th Place Apartments vs. Lareisha Jones, $422, Nov. 4.
Total Management LLC vs.:
• Anita Berry, $3,087, Nov. 9.
• Travis Dorsey, $1,150, Nov. 9.
Green Country Village vs.:
• Kariauna Birmingham, $409, Nov. 4.
• Charles Knight, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
• Tiesha Walker, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
• Angelica Crowson, $189, Nov. 4.
Port City vs.:
• Austin Swearengin, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
• Miranda Starks, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
• Tina Kirk, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
• Keiley Weeks, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.
Richard Putnam vs. Brittney Evon McNac, $7,255, Nov. 20.
Initial appearances
BRANNON, Stacey Randolf. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 10.
GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Conjoint robbery (two counts). Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
MEADE, Corinna. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
