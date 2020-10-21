Muskogee County District Court 10.21.20

Marriage license

Hunter Chet Munsell, 26, and Cheyenne Rae McGuire, 26, both of Webbers Falls.

Civil suits

Midland Credit Management vs.:

• Brandon Nichols, petition for judgment, $2,589.

• Britnie Hummer, petition for judgment, $1,065.

• Joevaghn W. Ross, petition for judgment, $4,267.

• Daniel Hamm, petition for judgment, $2,771.

• Tashanda Nichelle, petition for judgment, $2,763.

• Steven Girard, petition for judgment, $11,704.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs.:

• Bobbie J. Mealer, petition for judgment, $718.

• Amanda G. Smith, petition for judgment, $1,912.

• Kelly R. Crittenden, petition for judgment, $10,782.

Small claims

South 25th Place Apartments vs. Lareisha Jones, $422, Nov. 4.

Total Management LLC vs.:

• Anita Berry, $3,087, Nov. 9.

• Travis Dorsey, $1,150, Nov. 9.

Green Country Village vs.:

• Kariauna Birmingham, $409, Nov. 4.

• Charles Knight, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

• Tiesha Walker, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

• Angelica Crowson, $189, Nov. 4.

Port City vs.:

• Austin Swearengin, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

• Miranda Starks, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

• Tina Kirk, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

• Keiley Weeks, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 4.

Richard Putnam vs. Brittney Evon McNac, $7,255, Nov. 20.

Initial appearances

BRANNON, Stacey Randolf. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 10.

GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Conjoint robbery (two counts). Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 4.

MEADE, Corinna. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 4. 

