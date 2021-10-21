Marriage licenses
Ramiro Rodriguez Martinez, 25, and Cristal Leija Martinez, 20, both of Muskogee.
Roger Lee Jones, 61, and Joanie Lee Henderson, 65, both of Muskogee.
Parker Lee Wilkerson, 27, and Sierra Nicole Ozeroglu, 26, both of Tulsa.
Coleton Blake McMillen, 20, and Brianna Mackenzie Henshaw, 18, both of Peggs.
Civil suits
United Auto Credit Corporation vs. Colby R. Long, petition for judgment, $8,587.
Foursight Capital, LLC vs. Dakota Tarepen, petition for judgment, $6,969.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Xontae Class, petition for judgment, $7,364.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Aaron C. Dickson, petition for judgment, $6,231.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Marsha Klein, petition for judgment $2,161.
In re: William Timothy Harrison, et al., petition for name change of minor.
Small claims
Jose Bribiesca vs. Ina D. Whitewater, $1,500, Nov. 3.
John Clayton Sr. vs. Jennifer Drew, $1,950, Nov. 10.
Initial appearances
ARNOLD, Keiristin aka ARNOLD, Keirstin. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
GREENWOOD, Kendel Jane aka AMES, Kendel Jane. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
JOHNSON, Loura Marie aka JOHNSON Laura Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
PHILLIPS, Shaun Calvin aka PHILLIPS, Shawn Calvin aka PHILLIP, Shawn Calvin. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
VANSCHUYVER, Stephanie Roseann aka SISTO, Stephanie aka SMITH, Stephanie aka VANSCHYVER, Stephanie Roseann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 22.
WHITTIKER, Mendy Deann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
Sentencing
HARRISON, Braliza Leon. Possession of firearm after youth adjudication; reckless conduct with firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substance. One seven-year and two six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $700.
DUI arrest
HARRIS, Timothy Roy. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; speeding; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
