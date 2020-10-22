Muskogee County District Court 10.22.20

Small claims
Curtis Jenkins vs. Myron Green, $1,131, Nov. 9.
Initial appearances
BEILHARTZ, Tyler Dewayne. Robbery with a weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Held without bond. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
BOBBITT, Wesley Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding — posted zone. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
BUFORD, Garfield. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 4.
FISH, Jesse Lee. Grand larceny; receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
Dismissals
DUKE, Latoya aka GLENN, Latoya Michelle. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Request of complaining witness.
GLENN, Brea Sharell. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Request of complaining witness.
RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Protective order violation (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing officer; resisting an officer; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 2.
