Marriage licenses
Ursula Kleatha Washington, 41, and Jodie Leona Colbert, 33, both of Muskogee.
Jimmy Don Hadley, 32, and Shawna Ashley Ford, 28, both of Muskogee.
Christopher Michael Holston, 36, and Jessica Lynn Maxon, 32, both of Muskogee.
Samuel Dexter Morgan, 35, and Mirani Bertanha, 36, both of Haskell.
Protective orders
Julie LaRae Owens, et al. vs. Levi Spencer, Nov. 16.
Rosalee Marie Ayers vs. Oliver Leroy Ayers, Nov. 17.
Andrew Mikhail Smoot vs. Taylor Lynn Chandler-Christie, transferred from Wagoner County, Nov. 18.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Nikki Brassfield, petition for judgment, $11,653.
• Tristen Mann, petition for judgment, $4,697.
• Randy D. Lynn, petition for judgment, $4,780.
• Thomas Harper, petition for judgment, $1,170.
• Janelle Mills, petition for judgment, $7,080.
• Dennis Peton, petition for judgment, $5,132.
• Greg Brewer, petition for judgment, $845.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs.:
• Eddie S. Rodriguez, petition for judgment, $6,135.
• Crystal D. Brown, petition for judgment, petition for judgment, $9,810.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Cathy McCarter, petition for judgment, $1,564.
• Dorine Fain, petition for judgment, $1,608.
• Wanda Bannerrman, petition for judgment, $1,272.
• Anita Brown, petition for judgment, $791.
• Bradley Campbell, petition for judgment, $1,942.
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• Saige Shintani, petition for judgment, $1,136.
• Jason S. Brennan, petition for judgment, $1,275.
• Dakotah Riddle, petition for judgment, $1,557.
• Kenneth McConnell, petition for judgment, $1,606.
Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC vs.:
• Clarence Parrie, petition for judgment, $3,235.
• Joshua Wilburn, petition for judgment, $2,029.
• Freddie Wilkins, petition for judgment, $2,915.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs.:
• Thomas Adams, petition for judgment, $7,057.
• Elizabeth McConnell, petition for judgment, $1,942.
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Dalia R. Corral, petition for judgment, $1,705.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Patsy Darlene Williams, $804, Nov. 24.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Alisha Tanksley, $1,599, Dec. 3.
• Brandon Potts, $300, Dec. 3.
• Natalie Lawrence, $677, Dec. 3.
• Julie Keplinger, $775, Dec. 3.
• Johnna Gauge, $1,140, Dec. 3.
• Dennis Gilbert, $953, Dec. 3.
• Jennifer Foster, $419, Dec. 3.
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs. Amber Clark, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 10.
Initial appearances
RILEY, Jason Allen. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding Docket Nov. 5.
SPURGEON Jr., Montie Lee. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Nov. 5.
