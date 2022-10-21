Marriage licenses
James Michael Stubblefield, 42, of Checotah, and Hollie Rae Boyer, 37, of Boynton.
Joshua Robert Phillips, 31, and Michelle Ann Rogers, 30, both of Fort Gibson.
Bryce C. Ayers, 26, of Oktaha, and Destiny Dawn Hunt, 28, of Muskogee.
Protective order
Shanna Renea Cheatham vs. Jason Paul Graves, Nov. 3.
Civil suit
Armstrong Bank vs. Jimmy D. Horton Jr., et al., petition for judgment, $7,517.41.
Small claims
James Riddle vs. Emma Mitchell, $2,325, Nov. 7.
Initial appearances
STRAND, Rodney Spencer. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 3.
WAINWRIGHT, Edward Thomas. Embezzlement of rental property; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 3.
Revocation
CRAWFORD, Byron Darnell. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000. Hearing Oct. 27.
Sentencing
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked (three counts); unsafe lane use; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; impede movement of traffic; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs - second and subsequent offense. Four five-year and three one-year suspended sentences. Fined $2,625.
DUI arrest
EDWARDS, Vincent Kent. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; public intoxication; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
