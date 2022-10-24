Marriage licenses
Richard Jeremy Barry, 40, and Sarah Christine Williams, 30, both of Muskogee.
Maleia Ann Evans, 40, and Christin Faith Radebaugh, 40, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Ashley Marie Henry vs. Michael Ray Henry, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Lashana Youngblood, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Texas Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Amber Chastain, et al., petition for judgment, $13,355.11.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Stephanie I. Mosteller, petition for judgment, $3,589.54.
Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC vs. Steven Anderson, petition for judgment, $5,676.48.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Dakota A. Grayson, et al., $1,079, Nov. 28.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments, $699, Nov. 28.
GMCF vs. Chaunda Craft, $170, Nov. 9.
Melody Cowan vs. Austin Reichel, $400, Nov. 9.
Initial appearances
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Bond $4,000. Sounding docket Oct. 31.
ALLEY, Tanner Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possess firearm during commission of felony; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
SELF, Johnny Lee. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Bond $6,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 31.
STRAND, Rodney Spencer. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 3.
Accelerations
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,000. Hearing Oct. 31.
SELF, Johnny Lee. Aggravated driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 31.
Revocation
STRAND, Rodney Spencer. False declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly concealing stolen property; petit larceny. Bond $8,000. Hearing Nov. 3.
Sentencings
COFFEE, Cody Michael Lee. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000 (four counts); third-degree burglary; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Five two-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences.
GUESS, Wayna Montell. Child neglect; feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Four five-year concurrent sentences in prison.
DUI arrests
CRITTENDEN, Stephani Dawn. Driving under the influence. Fort Gibson arrest.
FIELDS, Isaac. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; obstructing officer; reckless driving. City arrest.
INIGUEZ, Eduardo. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
RODRIGUEZ, Marco Antoni. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; obstructing officer; reckless driving. City arrest.
YARBROUGH, Gabriel. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting container of beer; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
