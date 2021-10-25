Marriage licenses
Dick Richmond Swicegood III, 31, and Salena Rose Appeal, 28, both of Muskogee.
Rufus Draper Jr., 60, of Haskell, and Henrietta Fuller, 64, of Coweta.
Tanner Dale Thomson, 22, and Jessica Renae Caywood, 32, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Elvera Stiles vs. Christopher Moore, Nov. 18.
Shirley Ann Wren vs. Tony Olajawon Thomas, Nov. 18.
John W. Freeman vs. Matthew J. Freeman, Nov. 16.
Small claims
Rob Ratley vs. Kevin Igert, $2,800, Nov. 24.
Initial appearances
HARRIS, Timothy J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding - posted zone. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Nov. 16.
WHEELER, Regina. Battery/assault and battery on officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 8.
Dismissal
GOODWIN, Aime. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
McPETERS, Andrew Patrick. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
STANFORD, Sammie. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
THORNTON, Maurice Antawun. Operate vessel with blood alcohol .08 or more; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); failure to stop at stop sign; transporting open container – beer. City arrest.
YACOUB, Abdel Fatah. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; speeding. Haskell arrest.
YOUNGBLOOD, Alice Marie. Driving with blood alcohol .08 or more — first offense; speeding. City arrest.
