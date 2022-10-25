Marriage license
Justin Tyler Smith, 24, and Haley Jo Ward, 24, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Brandon Keith Brown vs. Candace Nicole Campbell Brown, incompatibility.
Katrina Louise Lee vs. Anthony Taylor Lee, incompatibility.
Protective order
Logan Todd Miller vs. Coby R. Stevens, Nov. 22.
Small claims
Yolanda Rodriguez vs. Darik Whitehill, $1,150, Nov. 14.
Initial appearances
BUHL, Kara. Child neglect (marijuana). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
MULLENAX, Justin Dale. Child neglect (marijuana). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
ODERMANN, William Lee. Aggravated assault and battery; public intoxication. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
YARBROUGH, Gabriel Saint James. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
