Gavel
Nastco

Marriage license

Justin Tyler Smith, 24, and Haley Jo Ward, 24, both of Muskogee.

Divorce decrees

Brandon Keith Brown vs. Candace Nicole Campbell Brown, incompatibility.

Katrina Louise Lee vs. Anthony Taylor Lee, incompatibility.

Protective order

Logan Todd Miller vs. Coby R. Stevens, Nov. 22.

Small claims

Yolanda Rodriguez vs. Darik Whitehill, $1,150, Nov. 14.

Initial appearances

BUHL, Kara. Child neglect (marijuana). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.

MULLENAX, Justin Dale. Child neglect (marijuana). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.

ODERMANN, William Lee. Aggravated assault and battery; public intoxication. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.

YARBROUGH, Gabriel Saint James. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Dec. 6.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video