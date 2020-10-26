Muskogee County District Court 10.26.20

Marriage licenses

Floyd James Burrus, 82, and Rhonda Jean West, 57, both of Tulsa.

Dalton Laak Colley, 26, and Brittany Rae Richerson, 25, both of Muskogee.

James Olen Rogers, 28, and Amanda Jewel O'Neal, 24, both of Muskogee.

Initial appearances

ANDERSON, Jacob Rico. Driving under the influence aggravated. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 2.

PHILLIPS, Travis Daniel. Attempted forcible sodomy; first-degree burglary. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.

Dismissal

BOSWELL, Marvin Keith. Larceny of automobile; obtaining cash/merchandise with bogus check/false pretenses; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

ANDERSON, Jacob Rico. Knowingly concealing stolen property; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); resisting an officer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; defective vehicle; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $3,000. Hearing Nov. 2.

DUI arrests

GAUTHIER, Aaronnm M. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.

HASBANY, Paul. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

SMITH, Shannon Don Howard. Aggravated driving under the influence; possession of controlled substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; purchase preparation of a controlled substance in unauthorized time interval. City arrest.

