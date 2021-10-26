Marriage license
Johnathan David Hummingbird Jr., 30, and Tiesha Rane Pourier, 28, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Kathy Brown vs. Christopher Essex, petition for judgment, $10,000.
In re: Pollard Towing, lost title.
Small claims
Aryann Wideman, et al. vs. Art Welch, replevin, Nov. 12.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Nov. 5.
COFFEE, Cody Michael Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
McPETERS, Andrew Patrick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $500. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
ODERMANN, William Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
OLLERDISSE, Bobby Gene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
ROUSE, Jeremy Louis. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
THORNTON, Maurice Antawun. Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 9.
WALKER, Andrew S. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle; driving without a driver's license; attempting to elude an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
Revocation
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Second-degree arson; assault/battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child neglect. Bond $3,000. Hearing Nov. 5.
