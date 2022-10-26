Marriage license
William Alvin Simpson, 69, of Hulbert, and Fredonia McGuire, 62, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Kara Jo Buhl, et al. vs. Justin Dale Mullenax, Nov. 23.
Shayla Michelle Dubroc vs. Kenneth Bryan Fisher, Nov. 22.
Alyssa Dana Buckman vs. Justin Lane Waddles, Nov. 22.
Teri J. Schoonover vs. RaLyn K. Boswell, Nov. 16.
Civil suits
In re: Steven R. Walter, lost titles.
In re: Jeremy Kallaby, lost titles.
In re: Kevin Dishman, lost title.
In re: Veteran Collection, LLC, lost title.
In re: Bailey Dawson Lane, lost title.
In re: Squarebody Rehab, lost title.
In re: Hunter Colley, lost title.
In re: Randy Jackson, lost title.
In re: Brandon Gauntt, lost title.
In re: Tommy Nix Auto Group, lost title.
In re: Leslie G. Leeds, lost title.
In re: Daniel D. Morris, lost title.
In re: Ka'lola Johnson, lost title.
In re: John Thomas Sayre, lost title.
First Portfolio Ventures II, LLC vs. Jenny French, petition for judgment, $1,907.88.
Bill Hunt, et al. vs. heirs of Doyle Wayne Lindsey, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Amanda Wofford, $900, Nov. 16.
• Dustin Gilbreth, $443, Nov. 16.
• Jason Haas, $1,428, Nov. 16.
• Betty Harris, $1,248, Nov. 16.
Jackson Properties vs. Michael Wilkerson, $3,505, Nov. 14.
Initial appearance
NIXON, James Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Nov. 9.
Revocation
WILSON, Trisha Kaye. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 7.
