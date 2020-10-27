Marriage license

LaMar Red Ishman, 32, of Tulsa, and Odaya Nicole Walker, 31, of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Ally Financial Inc. vs. Brittany Lasiter, et al., petition for judgment, $7,252.

Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:

• Derrek Shipley, petition for judgment, $6,849.

• Cynthia Murray Sykes, petition for judgment, $6,774.

Small claims

Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Amanda Barnett, $1,691, Nov. 16.

Initial appearances

HARTLINE, Rodney James. Malicious injury to property; petit larceny. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 4.

HASBANY, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 16.

Dismissal

KIDD, Ronnie Dean. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation. Request of complaining witness.

