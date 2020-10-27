Marriage license
LaMar Red Ishman, 32, of Tulsa, and Odaya Nicole Walker, 31, of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Brittany Lasiter, et al., petition for judgment, $7,252.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:
• Derrek Shipley, petition for judgment, $6,849.
• Cynthia Murray Sykes, petition for judgment, $6,774.
Small claims
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Amanda Barnett, $1,691, Nov. 16.
Initial appearances
HARTLINE, Rodney James. Malicious injury to property; petit larceny. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 4.
HASBANY, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
Dismissal
KIDD, Ronnie Dean. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation. Request of complaining witness.
