Civil suit
Christopher Donnell Jefferson vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge record.
Small claims
BancFirst vs.:
• Melissa L. Morgan, $1,367.87, Nov. 18.
• Austin Whittiker, $2,616.45, Nov. 18.
Louie Mosteller, et al. vs. Ryan Johnson, et al., $6,000, Nov. 9.
Initial appearances
APREZA-RODRIGUEZ, Marco Antoni. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
DORR, Natashia Marrie aka BOREN, Natoshia Marrie aka DORR, Natoshua Marrie aka PARRIS, Natashia Marrie aka PARRIS, Natashua Marrie. Larceny from the house. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 1.
EDWARDS, Vince Kent. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
FIELDS, Isaac J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; obstructing officer. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
NAIL, Julie A. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 10.
PRATER, Nicholas Rommel. Abuse by caretaker. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 10.
REDMAN, Lee Edward. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; aggravated possession of child pornography; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Nov. 10.
TAPPIA, Cristo Josse. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Nov. 10.
Revocation
JACKSON, Desmond Terrell. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; conjoint robbery. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 4.
DUI arrests
FOX, Dalton Wade. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
MAGORIAN-DICKEY, Trent Leland. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding; failure to carry security verification. Haskell arrest.
SHAHAN, Michael Lee. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
