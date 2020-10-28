Muskogee County District Court 10.28.20

Marriage licenses
Bryan Allen Holt, 41, and Tabitha Lanelle Lindsey, 37, both of Muskogee.
Edward Ray Farley, 35, and Kathryn Evelyn Lewis, 37, both of Wagoner.
Shannon Duane Lacey, 38, and Maple Rae Barrett, 29, both of Muskogee.
Drew Michael Branson, 26, and Kaitlin Nicole Napier, 25, both of Fort Gibson.
Joseph Luis Callardo, 28, and Elana Lee Ann Stroble, 29, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Midland Funding LLC vs.:
• Shannon Hogan, petition for judgment, $1,468.56.
• Megan Hand, petition for judgment, $2,319.90.
Bank of America vs. Carol S. Elam, petition for judgment, $8,871.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp vs.:
• Kaylee Haddock, $337.84, Dec. 4.
• Dianna Cox, $1,774, Dec. 4.
• Jabriel Reed, $1,132.18, Dec. 4.
• Debra Ellis, $1,484.01, Dec. 4.
• Gary Cartwright, $1,053, Dec. 4.
• Jessica Jackson, $851.18, Dec. 4.
• George Roberson, $1,173.24, Dec. 4.
Initial appearances
KNIGHT, A'Kavius Deonte. Shooting with intent to kill; conspiracy; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; obstructing an officer. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
LANCASTER, Jaquel Tyrique. Shooting with intent to kill; conspiracy; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
PHILLIPS, Katelin Nicole. Shooting with intent to kill; conspiracy; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
ROGERS, James Allen. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with deadly weapon (two counts). Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
Revocations
GLOVER, Michelle Ann. Obtain (or attempt) controlled substance by forgery/fraud. Held without bond. Hearing Nov. 6.
ROSE, Dustin Lee aka SNOW, Dustin. Domestic abuse - assault and battery (three counts); interference with emergency telephone call; threaten to perform act of violence; child abuse by injury; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bonds $8,000. Hearing Nov. 6.
Sentencings
BIAS, Rodney Allen. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.
JONES, Quinton Scott. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed. Two six-year sentences with all but the first three years suspended.
DUI arrest
ARNWINE, Crystal Maxine. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
