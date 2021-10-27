gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Joshua Layne Falgout, 29, and Tracie Jo Martin, 28, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Kimberly Ann Collins vs. Matthew Alan Collins, Nov. 30.

Civil suits

In re: James Hunter Tighe III, lost title.

In re: Jon Rollins, lost title.

In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.

In re: Wheeler Chevrolet, lost title.

In re: Yogi James Peterson, lost title.

In re: Jacob Bolding, lost title.

BOKF, N.A. dba Bank of Oklahoma vs. Homer Barnes, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Action Loan vs. Clayton Thomas David, $702, Dec. 3.

Ardmore Finance vs.:

• Adonis Burton, $212, Dec. 3.

• Ricci Phillips, $347, Dec. 3.

• John Ennis, $212, Dec. 3.

• Shedrick Jones, $987, Dec. 3.

Master Finance vs.:

• Leah Davis, $948, Dec. 3.

• Dena Zapata, $285, Dec. 3.

• Amanda Tate, $489, Dec. 3.

Acceleration

MIDDLEBROOK, Jamaal Robert. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 5.

Revocation

GUEVARA III, Cruz. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 5.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you