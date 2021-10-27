Marriage license
Joshua Layne Falgout, 29, and Tracie Jo Martin, 28, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Kimberly Ann Collins vs. Matthew Alan Collins, Nov. 30.
Civil suits
In re: James Hunter Tighe III, lost title.
In re: Jon Rollins, lost title.
In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.
In re: Wheeler Chevrolet, lost title.
In re: Yogi James Peterson, lost title.
In re: Jacob Bolding, lost title.
BOKF, N.A. dba Bank of Oklahoma vs. Homer Barnes, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Clayton Thomas David, $702, Dec. 3.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Adonis Burton, $212, Dec. 3.
• Ricci Phillips, $347, Dec. 3.
• John Ennis, $212, Dec. 3.
• Shedrick Jones, $987, Dec. 3.
Master Finance vs.:
• Leah Davis, $948, Dec. 3.
• Dena Zapata, $285, Dec. 3.
• Amanda Tate, $489, Dec. 3.
Acceleration
MIDDLEBROOK, Jamaal Robert. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 5.
Revocation
GUEVARA III, Cruz. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 5.
