Marriage licenses
Jimmy Joe Harris, 53, and Sheila Carol Terhune, 52, both of Fort Gibson.
Jeffrey Dale Fuller, 44, and Kimberly Renee Riley, 49, both of Muskogee.
Kenneth Lee Brown, 51, and Kathy Marie Neighbors, 48, both of Muskogee.
Tyler Wayne Hampton, 25, and Sierra Marie Cooper, 21, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Virginia Rose JH McClain vs. Billy Don Conley, Nov. 30.
Edward Bernard Clayton vs. Preston Alfonso Scott, Dec. 1.
Civil suits
Jodie Lynn McCullough vs. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, et al., petition for judicial review.
Citibank vs.:
• Sherry L. Naegele, petition for judgment, $3,619.17.
• Donna K. Derrick, petition for judgment, $1,933.78.
• Maggie Oaks, petition for judgment, $2,679.08.
In re: Phillip R. Brown, lost title.
In re: Brenda Plunkett, et al., lost title.
In re: Leland K. Allen, lost title.
In re: Aaron Tybo, lost title.
In re: Adrian Jennings, lost title.
In re: William McKiddy, lost title.
In re: Casey Lee Davis, lost title.
In re: Shalee Uribe, lost title.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Rory Moss, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 22.
R&H Rentals vs. Noah Rogers, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 10.
Chanden Hotel dba America's Best Value Inn vs. Terry Moore, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 10.
Lai Andrea Granger vs. Felecia Penney-Coney, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 15.
Initial appearances
BUTLER, Russell Dwayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
COLLINS, Mathew Alan aka COLLINS, Matthew Alan. Child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 12.
PEAL, Judy Kaye aka HARPER, Judy. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 15.
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Alter/remove VIN; possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 18.
STANFORD Jr., Sammie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 30.
YOUNGBLOOD, Alice Marie. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 23.
Dismissal
JOHNSON, Cameron. Shooting with intent to kill; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
