Protective order
Ashley Ann Langley, et al. vs. Jeffrey Robert Thompson, Nov. 30.
Civil suits
In re: Larry Jones, lost title.
In re: Sherry L. Rawlings, petition for name change.
In re: Geriman Williams, lost title.
In re: Clinton Gene Elmore, lost title.
In re: Melynda Scott, lost title.
River County Rentals vs. Amber Rider, et al., replevin.
Dawn Warren, et al. vs. Allen Soltow, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Shirley Hargrove vs. Heirs of Lloyd Rufus Hargrove, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
APFSDEMM, Inc. vs. Daniel Hinds, $549, Nov. 18.
Sam Rahmani vs. Felix Carrillo dba Carrillo Home Repair and Construction, LLC, $5,000, Nov. 18.
Initial appearances
BILLY, Jasmine Nicole. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 1.
LOVE, James David. Lewd molestation. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 4.
Acceleration
PERRYMAN Adam Swain. Assault and/or assault and battery on emergency medical technician. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 3.
Dismissals
ABERNATHY, Wesley Lane. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence of drugs; failure to use child restraint system. Lack of jurisdiction.
FRALEY, Jason Wade. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer. Best interest of justice.
HARPER, Jeremiah Jacob. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
McMANUS, Trevor Dale. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); kidnapping; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. No complaining witness.
WALKER, Robert Kenneth. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property, under $1,000. No complaining witness.
Revocation
LOVE, James David. Third-degree burglary; resisting an officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Hearing Nov. 4.
Sentencings
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended.
PAGE, Mahana Lynne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One eight-year and four one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
TOOMER Jr., Johnny Damond. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; threaten to perform violent act; resisting an officer; driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; felony discharging of firearm into dwelling; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Two seven-year, one five-year, one three-year, two one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $400.
DUI arrests
McBRIDE, Joshua Shawn. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SPENCE, CHarles. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; speeding. City arrest.
WILSON, Gene Paul. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; speeding. City arrest.
