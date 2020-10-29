Muskogee County District Court 10.29.20

Marriage licenses
Jacob Allen Smith, 24, and Morgen Taylor Cartwright, 21, both of Muskogee.
Andrew Ryan Metcalf, 33, and Jessie Danielle Watts, 30, both of Haskell.
Nathan Cole McKinley, 26, and Molly Michele Ballew, 26, both of Muskogee.
Christopher Aaron Mills, 37, and Gayla Renee Mink, 35, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Nancy Lee vs. Amanda Karr, $140, Dec. 2.
Lori Isle, et al. vs. Tasha Tygart, et al., $1,700, Nov. 16.
Initial appearance
ARNWINE, Crystal Maxine aka WILSON, Crystal aka ARNWINE, Chrystal Maxine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Acceleration
MORRIS, Richard Eugene. Conspiracy (two counts); Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail (three counts); possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution; false statement during state investigation. Bond $2,500. Hearing Nov. 9.
Revocation
ARNWINE, Crystal Maxine aka WILSON, Crystal aka ARNWINE, Chrystal Maxine. Driving under the influence (fifth and subsequent offense); actual physical control of vehicle under influence (sixth and subsequent offense); driving under the influence of drugs. Bond $15,000. Hearing Nov. 9.
