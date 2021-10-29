Marriage licenses
Zachary David Akers, 33, and Elicia Ann Olson, 34, both of Muskogee.
Ashton Blake Anderson, 25, and Amber Brooke Fletcher, 23, both of Muskogee.
Gregory Eugene Grant, 56, of Hugo, and Kassandra LaRue Brown, 53, of Muskogee.
Tommy Don Pope, 25, and Mikayla Dawn Stockstill, 24, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Leslie Dawn Lester, et al. vs. Darrell Patrick Lange, Nov. 30.
Civil suits
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs. Russell D. Pratt, et al., tax warrant, $47,284.17.
Progressive Car Finance vs. Margaret Payton, et al., petition for judgment, $13,656.46.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. June Tweedy, et al., petition for judgment, $4,775.94.
TD Bank USA, et al. vs. Joan M. Chandler, petition for judgment, $8,248.79.
Saber Acceptance Co. vs. Wesley Ryan Marlow, petition for judgment, $13,529.01.
In re: Dustin Schroyer, lost title.
In re: David Boone, lost title.
In re: Casey Copeland, lost title.
In re: Timothy Adams, lost title.
Small claims
Nicholas Moore vs.:
• Tabitha Linares, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 15.
• Delena Dobbs, forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 15.
Action Loan vs. Jarret Carl Soeten, $716.98, Dec. 3.
Initial appearance
PICKUP, Kayla Donn. Attempted robbery for force or fear. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Dismissal
NELSON, R'Monte Deshaun. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a driver's license. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.