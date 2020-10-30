Muskogee County District Court 10.30.20

Marriage licenses
Brody Don Rowan, 17, and Reina Macy Hurd, 19, both of Muskogee.
Garrett Shane Martin, 35, and Deborah Michelle Hughes, 47, both of Checotah.
Small claims
APFSDEMM, Inc. vs. Annie Sutton, $365, Nov. 16.
Kurt Watson vs. Lavetta Brown, $700, Nov. 16.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Daphne Spencer, et al., $759, Nov. 16.
• Frank Gardenhire, $790, Nov. 16.
• Marquis Hudson, $550, Nov. 16.
Initial appearances
ANDREWS, Noah Lee, Child sexual abuse. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Nov. 13.
RICHARDSON, Kerry Cohen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; battery/assault and battery on police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing Nov. 13.
Dismissals
FISH, Jesse Lee. Grand larceny; receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment. Lack of jurisdiction.
KEYS, Corey Lee. First-degree burglary; protective order violation (two counts); feloniously pointing firearm; escape from arrest or detention. Lack of jurisdiction.
MARTIN, Christopher Louis. Domestic assault and battery by attempted strangulation; escape from arrest or detention; domestic assault and battery against pregnant woman; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
MOORE Jr., Johnnie Lee. Driving under the influence of drugs — second and subsequent. Lack of jurisdiction.
PATTERSON, Jarrett Ja'Mark. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude officer; running a roadblock (two counts); possession of stolen vehicle; identity theft — unlawful use of personal identifying information; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
RODGERS, Kevin Lee. False declaration of ownership in pawn (three counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
SAM, Deland Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly receiving or concealing stealing property. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Anthony R. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
OTTERBINE, Samantha Rene. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
WILCOX, Caleb Clarence. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Two years suspended. Fined $1,000.
