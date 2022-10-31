Marriage licenses
Jeffery Deon Hull, 28, and Tailor Annette Clemmons, 26, both of Muskogee.
Shyloh Ryan Carter-Kiser, 31, and Natasha Leann Harkins, 39, both of Porum.
Gary Weston Campbell, 42, and Tierney Marie Brown, 34, both of Muskogee.
Rudolph Peter Reilly III, 24, and Makayla Lynn Laconsello, 23, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Amber Madene Smith vs. Zachary William Watson, Nov. 29.
Sissy Jeleye Armstrong, et al. vs. Gabriel Gage Walker, Nov. 29.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brandon F. Tripp, petition for judgment, $3,476.52.
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Zara A. McCarter, petition for judgment, $6,159.92.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Sherri Cravens, petition for judgment, $11,358.65.
Initial appearances
COUDRON, Ronald Lee. Child abuse (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
HEAD, Waite Levi. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; destroying evidence. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
SPENCE, Charles Ryan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
WEBB, Daniel Kalib. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 17.
WILSON, Gene Paul. Aggravated actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
Dismissals
CANNADY Jr., Albert. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
LOVE, James David. Driving under the influence; third-degree burglary; resisting an officer; lewd molestation. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
BLAINE Jr., Ray. Lewd molestation. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 4.
HARPER III, Charles Ralph. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Hearing Nov. 14.
Sentencing
PAGE, Mahana Lynne aka WALLEN, Mahana Lynne aka PICKARD, Mahana aka WILSON, Latricia D. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One eight-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BARNES, Jefferey Chance. Operate (driving under the influence or actual physical control) vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
DESPORTE, Shawn Matthew. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage; operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. City arrest.
WALKER, Billy Don. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.