Marriage licenses
Billy J. Roberts Jr., 66, and EvaLynn May Shoemake, 51, both of Haskell.
RaShawn Tyrell-Davis Brownlee, 20, and Anneth Juliana Ledezma Nava, 19, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Christina K. Clark, et al. vs. Michael Lee Carter, Dec. 1.
Civil suit
In re: Ronnie D. Routh, lost title.
Small claims
Action Locan vs. Natosha Monique Lawrence, $652.93, Dec. 8.
Initial appearance
HARVEY, Kristopher Sean. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing an officer. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket Nov. 15.
Sentencings
HOPE, Adrian Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Sentenced Oct. 20. One three-year, one five-year and one one-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
McJUNKINS II, Willie Freddy Varnell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sentenced Nov. 1. Three years in prison. Fined $500.
SOLIS, Johnathan Dean. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Sentenced Nov. 1. Twenty-five years in prison with all but the first 15 suspended. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
MULLENS, Colby Glenn. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
NELSON, R'Monte Deshaun. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a driver's license. Lack of jurisdiction.
ODOM, Nick. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
WOLFE Jr., Bruce. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
ADNEY MOORE, Chad Allen. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. City arrest.
BLAKELEY, Kaitlyn. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
DENNEY-GOODWIN, Ashtin Danielle. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
DOWDY, Randle K. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; transporting open container; DUI: second offense in 10 years. City arrest.
MARTIN, Antonio D. Drive under the influence of alcohol; drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
McDUFFEE, Wacey. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. City arrest.
MYERS, Jeremy D. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
REHEARD, Corby. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. City arrest.
TORRES, Fernando. Driving while impaired; no valid driver's license; no tag or expired tag; accumulation of weeds, grass and trash (two counts); inoperable vehicle in drive; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
WALKER, Kristi Lynn. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possess dangerous drugs without prescription or license; transporting open container of beer; failure to carry security verification; expired license plate. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.