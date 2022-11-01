Marriage license
Corbin Eli Smith, 21, and Joleah Nicole Browning, 21, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Donna Whittiker vs. Steven Whittiker, incompatibility.
Civil suit
In re: Pollard Towing, lost title.
Small claims
Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs. Esther Renee Roberson, et al., $667, Nov. 28.
Bruce Bickle vs. Heather Bickle Stilwell, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Nov. 14.
Judith Lyn Whittington vs. Brad Michell, $1,000, Nov. 14.
508 Fenwick Place Trust vs. Jodi Cottrill, et al., $2,782.64, Nov. 14.
Honor Heights Towers vs. Michael Davis, et al., $255, Nov. 14.
Initial appearances
ARMSTRONG, Scott Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 15.
DESPORTE Jr., Shawn Matthew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
WALKER, Billy Don. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 6.
Revocations
OWENS Jr., Phillip Edwin. Child abuse by injury (four counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 10.
WILLIAMS, Michael Douglas. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $5,000. Hearing Nov. 7.
