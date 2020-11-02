Muskogee County District Court 11.02.20

Marriage license
Kirk Owen Davis, 57, of Tulsa, and Melinda Maria Schenker, 51, of Parsons, Kansas.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs.:
• James L. Baker III, petition for judgment, $7,800.31.
• Eddie S. Rodriguez, petition for judgment, $2,619.05.
Dismissals
ADCOCK, Connor Dean. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence; domestic assault and battery; carrying firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
FOSTER Jr., Dervin Ward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); cause/procure/permit injury or sex abuse to child; kidnapping; intimidation of witness; aggravated assault and battery (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
OWENS, Nicholas Ryan. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Lack of jurisdiction.
PARISH, Joshua Wayne. Child abuse; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
REECE, Homer Lee. Burglary in second degree (of automobile); grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
REED, Christopher Lewis. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; protective order violation. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROW, Elizabeth Marie. Felony value - two or more bogus checks together. Lack of jurisdiction.
SOUTHERLAND, Heath. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Lack of jurisdiction.
THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
CAGLE, Delvin Dean. Drive under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
DONALDSON, Bryson Keith. Drive under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment; no tag/expired tag; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; petit larceny. City arrest.
DOSS, Chantel Dawn. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
ELLIS, Kali Anne. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of liquor. County arrest.
MILLIGAN, Jason Ryan. Transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle; carrying weapons under influence of alcohol; unlawful carry weapon in certain places; drive under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification. County arrest.
THOMPSON, Mathu. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.