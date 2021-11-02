Marriage licenses
Winston Andrew Sallee, 25, and Morgan Raschael Olmstead, 25, both of Muskogee.
Logan Rena Rowland, 24, and Ashley Lee Valencia, 22, both of Tulsa.
Protective orders
Heather Rachelle Darnell, et al. vs. Richard Dale Darnell, Dec. 1.
Ashley M. Bennett (Melton), et al. vs. Jared M. Bennett, Dec. 1.
Ronique Alisha Polk, et al. vs. Jyrelle Dai'Ton Smith, Dec. 2.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs.:
• Greg James, petition for judgment, $2,705.38.
• Sheri Smith, petition for judgment, $10,868.64.
In re: Ronnie D. Routh, lost title.
In re: Joyce Mobly, lost title.
In re: Red Beard Towing, lost title.
In re: Jennifer Tuck, lost title.
In re: Destany Lynn Folkner, petition to change name.
Green Country Behavioral Health Services Inc. vs. J.T. Gray, et al., quiet title.
Jeremy S. Mix vs. Velma M. Powell, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Metroplains Management vs.:
• Melissa Foltz, $2,192, Nov. 17.
• Ann-Mari Toberny, $1,806, Nov. 17.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Amy Giglia, $442, Dec. 3.
• Brittany Finch, $695, Dec. 3.
• Joshua Decker, $703.67, Dec. 3.
• Patricia Newton, $565.50, Dec. 3.
• William McNack, $748, Dec. 3.
• Jabriel Reed, $419, Dec. 3.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Joshua Decker, $579, Dec. 3.
• Tyler Hitchye, $419, Dec. 3.
• Thomas Guinn, $878, Dec. 3.
Initial appearances
BLAKELEY, Kaitlyn Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; reckless driving. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 16.
CRUSE, Billy Martin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving with licenses canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
GAY, Gayle Raylean. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing officer. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
DOWDY, Randle Keanon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
MARTIN, Antonio D. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Nov. 16.
PYLES, Avonlea Merealle Ruby. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
SIMPSON, Shabrone Tyrone. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Held without bond. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
SMITH Sr., Jyrelle Dai'Ton. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Nov. 16.
WALKER, Kristi Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 16.
DUI arrest
CHAPLIN, Larry Eugene. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer; failure to report personal injury accident. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.